Bus driver facing child pornography charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bus driver and former Pittsburgh police chaplain is facing child sex crime charges.

Allegheny County police arrested 57-year-old Michael Singer on Friday.

Police say Singer was working as a school bus driver and exchanging naked pictures with a 17-year-old boy from the same school district on a dating app.

Singer was assigned to routes providing services to Duquesne.

He's charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and dissemination to minors as well as unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh police said, "Michael Singer served nominally as a police chaplain, but he has not been actively involved with the bureau in several years. Effective today, he is no longer permitted access to any PBP facility - beyond what would be afforded to any member of the public - and he is no longer affiliated with the Pittsburgh Police Chaplains' Program."