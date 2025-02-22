Butler County cheerleading squad rallies around one of their members battling a brain tumor

A cheerleading team in Butler County came together to comfort each other and pray for one of their team members, a 10-year-old girl with a brain tumor.

A member of the Amethyst cheer team, Mya Wienskovich has been going to FCA Gems and Flo's Gymnastics for five years.

They were the host of Friday's prayer circle, featuring her 8-13-year-old teammates, their parents, and other gym members. They all came together to be "strong like Mya."

"She's the heart of our team," said Jenna Navotny, a friend of Mya's parents. "Mya is a really bright athlete here, she's the one that always lifts the other girls up."

She said Mya had surgery Friday, and they were able to remove most of the tumor, saying the journey is just beginning.

It's all been a lot to her teammates.

"They are all rallying behind her, we have been making cards," she said.

One of the team's coaches told the team members they'd take a video and send it to Mya.

In unison, they all said on camera "We love you, Mya."

The FCA Gems are selling t-shirts for Mya with the proceeds going to her family.

They are also competing in Texas next weekend, and are trying to win a "fan favorite" vote to get their trip paid for. You can vote for them here.