Bullet found on Shaler Area School District bus

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Shaler Area School District is trying to figure out how a bullet ended up on a school bus.

In an email sent to parents, the school says the bullet was found after elementary school pickup on Wednesday morning but stressed that there is no indication of any immediate threat to students or staff.

The district says it is now working with township police and the bus company to find out where it came from.

There is an increased police presence throughout the district on Wednesday as a precaution. 

