Multiple Penguins goalies gifted specialty Budweiser can after not surrendering a goal to Alex Ovechkin

A record that was once thought to be unbreakable, the NHL regular-season goal-scoring record, was shattered by Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin on Sunday afternoon when he tallied his 895th career goal, making him the NHL's goal-scoring king.

Here in Pittsburgh, we're no strangers to an Ovechkin goal, having scored 42 goals against the Penguins during his career, but for all the goalies who have fallen victim to an Ovi bomb, those who didn't were sent a very unique gift.

Budweiser Canada sent 28 different goaltenders a celebratory can with the title "Zero of 895" to celebrate the goalies who faced shots from Ovechkin during his chase of Wayne Gretzky's record, but gave up zero goals to the all-time goals leader.

Budweiser sent celebratory cans to goalies who did not get scored on by Ovi at any point in their careers 😂



(via @BudweiserCanada, @Cujo) pic.twitter.com/DnLX1VyhJn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 7, 2025

Included in those 28 goalies were four former Penguins' goalies and one current Penguins goalie.

Currently with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Penguins, goaltending prospect Joel Blomqvist has faced 11 shots from Ovechkin and has never surrendered a goal against.

The four former Penguins on the list include Mike Condon, who spent part of the 2016-17 season with the Penguins, and he faced 18 shots from Ovechkin. Mathieu Garon, the backup goalie during the Penguins' 2009 Stanley Cup run, faced 16 shots. While Jocelyn Thibault, who was with the club between 2005 and 2007, faced five shots.

Jeff Zatkoff, best known in Pittsburgh as "Mister Game One" from the team's 2016 Stanley Cup championship, faced four shots from Ovechkin, giving up no goals.

"The greatest goal-scorer of all-time couldn't score on these kings of zero," Budweiser's message read.