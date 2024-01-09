Bubba's Burghers bans buffalo sauce ahead of Steelers' Wild Card game against the Bills

Bubba's Burghers bans buffalo sauce in restaurant ahead of Steelers' Wild Card game against the Bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Southpointe restaurant is taking a stand ahead of the Steelers' upcoming Wild Card matchup against the Bills and is banning buffalo sauce.

If you're going to be heading to Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer this week or for Sunday's game, you'll have to pick something like teriyaki, hot honey, ranch, or barbecue for your wing sauce, because there's not going to be any buffalo sauce being brought out.

Bubba Snider who owns the restaurant and also is a radio host on Star 100.7 says he's taking the matchup seriously and has declared his restaurant be buffalo-free.

That will even include the restaurant's ever so popular buffalo chicken dip!

"We know buffalo wings were created at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, and as a Steelers fan, in the playoffs, there's no way I'm doing anything to support anything buffalo at my restaurant, period. End of story."

In a video shared on social media, there are the buffalo sauce ban signs placed at every table.

It's not clear what would happen if customers were to attempt to make the restaurant a BYOB establishment and bring their own buffalo sauce.

The Steelers and the Bills will face off on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in the Wild Card round.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.