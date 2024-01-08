Heading to Buffalo to watch the game? Here's what Steelers fans need to know

Here's what yinzers heading to Buffalo need to know

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers are on the way to the playoffs and the first stop is Buffalo.

Many fans are planning to tackle the quick three-hour drive north. Some hope to get tickets and others just want to experience the tailgating for "as far as the eye can see."

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to Buffalo insiders about what yinzers can expect when they roll into Buffalo for the biggest game of the season.

"The atmosphere is going to be crazy; it's going to be electric, the fans there, the tailgating, the food," said News 4 Buffalo sports anchor and reporter Heather Prusak.

If you plan to tailgate, Prusak says come prepared. There isn't a line of bars like along the North Shore where you can bar crawl your way to Acrisure Stadium.

"There's the stadium lots that are right by there, but because it's in a suburb, people that live around there, they will a lot of times have people park on their lawns and park on their properties."

Prusak says it's a suburb vibe around the stadium. Think Mt. Lebanon to downtown Pittsburgh. Fans staying in downtown Buffalo should expect the usual 25-minute drive to reach an hour and a half drive with traffic down the "Thruway," Prusak said.

She adds that yinzers should expect some staple characters in the sea of tailgaters.

"One of the guys, his name is Pinto Ron, and if you look it up, he does this thing -- just don't even question it -- he gets sprayed with ketchup and mustard in the tailgate before the game," said Prusak.

"And then of course this fan base has become known for jumping through folding tables throughout the tailgates."

If you haven't made reservations yet, KDKA-TV called and still found many open rooms. A search of Expedia even showed open rooms at one of the nicest hotels closest to the stadium. The Airbnb route also looked promising.

Next, we asked Prusak about food, particularly wings.

"So, Bar-Bill is my personal favorite, said Prusak. "Bar-Bill is like, in my opinion, the best wings. It's like a hole-in-the-wall kind of divey place that's probably 15 minutes-ish from the stadium, it's also in a suburb," she said.

Other wing recommendations include Duff's, Anchor Bar, Wingnutz, Kelly's Korner and Nine-Eleven Tavern. Beer lovers, try Labatt Brew House or the massive Southern Tier.

If you're feeling Eat'n Park vibes, try Savory's Restaurant, South Side vibes try Chippewa Street and Strip District vibes try Elmwood Avenue area.

She says one of the most famous places is called "Big Tree Inn."

Win or lose, how you play the game (or spend the weekend) is half the fun. And Prusak says: don't forget to SHOUT!

"We all know the traditional "Shout" song, but the Bills have their own version that gets played after field goals and touchdowns, so that is a big thing, and a lot of weddings here in Buffalo, the DJ a lot of times will turn that on at some point during the reception," she said.

We'll still keep our Pittsburgh cookie table and "Renegade" and hopefully we won't need to "Shout" at all because the Steelers will be doing the scoring.