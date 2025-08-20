Bubba from 100.7 Star breaks record on Kennywood's Steel Curtain roller coaster

Bubba from 100.7 Star broke the record for most consecutive rides on Kennywood's Steel Curtain.

"First of all, the record was 32 consecutive rides uninterrupted without ever getting off the ride," the "Bubba Show" host told Pittsburgh Today Live on Tuesday. "I, because I'm not the smartest guy you've ever met, set a personal goal of 50. And I have to tell you, I failed in my personal goal. I did not get 50. But don't ever bet against Bubba. I am the new record holder for most consecutive rides on the Steel Curtain at Kennywood by riding 33 consecutive times."

Bubba said he went upside down 297 times and rode 25 miles of track. It took him five hours.

"I got off for one ride, had to do something we won't talk about on TV, and come right back on after I washed my mouth out with water," he said.

He said he was ready to quit after the fifth ride and he was "really ready to quit" after ride 15.

"And then I thought of something," he said. "I said, quitting is the easiest thing you can ever do but yet the hardest thing that you could ever live with. People go through so many harder things and I wanted to set an example to never, ever quit. But once I got to 33 and I broke the record, I was right off the ride."

At 220 feet, the Steel Curtain, named after the Pittsburgh Steelers' famous defense of the 70s, is Pennsylvania's tallest roller coaster. Flipping riders upside down nine times, the Steel Curtain has the most inversions of any coaster in the United States, and one of its inversions is the highest in North America.