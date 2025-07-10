Brunton Dairy reopens two years after devastating fire, "We're glad to see everyone."

Two years after a devastating fire tore through Brunton Dairy, destroying the family's cow barn and milk bottling plant, the farm is officially back in business.

And yes, the chocolate milk is just as good as you remember.

The fire wiped out nearly everything the Brunton family had built. But today, things are finally "moo-ving" forward again.

The cows returned in January, and now, the bottling facility is fully operational.

"We're open, we're glad to see everyone. The chocolate milk is the same as it was before, no changes there," said Mary Jane Brunton, partner in the family business.

It's been months of ups and downs, but the reopening tells a much different story.

"We're excited. Very excited," said Brunton.

For the Brunton family, the road to recovery has been long. But the sense of pride runs deep.

"It's really exciting that we're back up and running," said Katie Brunton. "It's exciting we're, like, back to it… from seeing the fire, seeing it go down to now having it back up."

The reopening marks the end of a chapter that could've impacted the farm for generations to come.

"It really means a lot," said Alexia Brunton.

"Because you're kind of at an odd phase when it's not open, because this is what we've known since we were born. And it's really great to open back up."

For Mary Jane, having her family by her side as they reopen the farm means everything.

"It means a lot…it means a lot," said Mary Jane Brutton.

When asked about the younger generation, she said she's proud.

"Yes, we have good calf raisers. They clean the robots every day, and these little ones are always anxious to help."

Dairy's store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.