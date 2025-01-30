Livestock returns to Brunton Dairy Farm 15 months after devastating fire

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Brunton Dairy Farm in Beaver County again has livestock more than 15 months after they had a massive and devastating fire at their facility.

Cows are back at the farm and the owners gave an inside look at their new facility on Wednesday.

The seventh-generation family-owned business' new facility includes a new barn with robotic milkers, where the owners say the cows are settling into their new homes nicely.

Livestock has returned to Brunton Dairy Farm in Independence Township, Beaver County 15 months following a devastating fire at the farm. KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

"The cows have adapted very well," said Mary Jane Brunton. "They get milked with the robotic milkers we have, sometimes three times a day. They go in on their own and they're acclimated very well at this point."

While the milking barn is back up and running, their processing plant has yet to reopen.

In the meantime, Brunton's has been sending raw milk to Schneider's Dairy in Whitehall Borough to be bottled.