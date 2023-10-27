Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire tears through Pittsburgh-area dairy farm

By Alexandra Todd

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fire tears through Brunton Dairy dairy farm
Fire tears through Brunton Dairy farm 02:12

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A massive fire ripped through a dairy farm in Beaver County on Thursday. 

Beaver-county-dairy-farm-fire
Crews were called to a fire at a dairy farm in Beaver County on Oct. 26, 2023. Credit: NewsChopper 2

Officials said crews were called to Brunton Dairy on Ridge Road in Independence Township for the fire at around 5 p.m. Brunton Dairy is a seventh-generation family-owned business that serves the area. The fire destroyed its milking barn and bottling plant.  

It's a devastating loss for the family and their business. Brunton's milk is sold at Giant Eagle and smaller retailers around the area. 

"This whole community supports this family farm," said Nancy Wolfe, the mother of one of the owners. "All these residences here are considered to be part of the farm family."

KDKA-TV spoke with a neighbor who saw the flames and ran to help the animals, following his gut instinct.

"All the cows that survived being cut loose, we helped corralled them to another pasture to keep them safe," Benjamin Delouis said. "Some of them tried to run back into the fire because that building was all they knew for safety."

Some cows died in the fire, but most of the cows are now safe. They're heading to other farms to be cared for.

"These farm families, they don't need to be asked," Wolfe said. "They just have an instinct and they know when they're in need and they just come. And they do whatever and they expect nothing."

Delouis shared how the family is feeling.  

"They're devastated," he said. "This is a staple of our community. They've been around since the 1800s. They take really good care of their people. It breaks my heart that they're going through this." 

The family is thankful that no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on October 26, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.