Massive fire tears through Pittsburgh-area dairy farm

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A massive fire ripped through a dairy farm in Beaver County on Thursday.

Crews were called to a fire at a dairy farm in Beaver County on Oct. 26, 2023. Credit: NewsChopper 2

Officials said crews were called to Brunton Dairy on Ridge Road in Independence Township for the fire at around 5 p.m. Brunton Dairy is a seventh-generation family-owned business that serves the area. The fire destroyed its milking barn and bottling plant.

It's a devastating loss for the family and their business. Brunton's milk is sold at Giant Eagle and smaller retailers around the area.

"This whole community supports this family farm," said Nancy Wolfe, the mother of one of the owners. "All these residences here are considered to be part of the farm family."

KDKA-TV spoke with a neighbor who saw the flames and ran to help the animals, following his gut instinct.

"All the cows that survived being cut loose, we helped corralled them to another pasture to keep them safe," Benjamin Delouis said. "Some of them tried to run back into the fire because that building was all they knew for safety."

Some cows died in the fire, but most of the cows are now safe. They're heading to other farms to be cared for.

"These farm families, they don't need to be asked," Wolfe said. "They just have an instinct and they know when they're in need and they just come. And they do whatever and they expect nothing."

Delouis shared how the family is feeling.

"They're devastated," he said. "This is a staple of our community. They've been around since the 1800s. They take really good care of their people. It breaks my heart that they're going through this."

The family is thankful that no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.