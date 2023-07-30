Brownsville man wanted after allegedly scamming roofing customer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges have been filed against a Brownsville man after allegedly scamming another man out of $7,200 during a roofing project.

A Pennsylvania State Police officer from the Belle Vernon barracks responded to the 200 block of Griscom Street in Dawson on July 23, 2023, for a report of theft by deception.

The victim told police that he wrote two checks for $7,200 and gave them to Zachary Ruffalo, 23, in exchange for a steel roof to be constructed and installed on the victim's residence, according to a public information report.

Ruffalo allegedly cashed both checks of the victim but did not complete any work and stopped contact with the victim, per police.

An arrest warrant was filed for Ruffalo on two counts of theft by deception and one count of false statements to induce agreement for home improvement services.