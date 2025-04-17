Watch CBS News
Brownsville Area School District moves to a remote learning day following early morning break-in

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
The Brownsville Area School District announced on Thursday morning that students would be learning remotely due to a break-in at one of their facilities. 

According to a letter from the superintendent, during the early morning hours on Thursday, an individual broke a window and entered Brownsville Middle School. 

After the alarm went off and the district's head of security responded, the suspect fled on foot following a chase. 

"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to facilitate necessary repairs and allow for an unhampered investigation by law enforcement, the Brownsville Area School District chose to implement a remote learning day on Thursday," the letter read. 

After the break-in, Pennsylvania State Police were notified, and now they are investigating.

Teachers will be contacting students and families with further instructions as well as assignments for the day. 

"We understand that incidents of this nature can be concerning, and we want to assure you that we are taking every precaution to ensure the continued safety and security of our students and staff," the letter from Dr. Kristin D. Martin continued. "We remain committed to keeping our community informed as new information becomes available." 

The district has also said that all after-school activities will continue, and there is no immediate threat to the safety of the district. 

