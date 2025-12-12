Pelican found in Erie dies after being blown off migration course

A pelican that was thrown off its migration course died after it was found in Erie.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County said in a Facebook post that the brown pelican that they had been caring for died.

"This unique bird stole the hearts of every TWC staff member and volunteer, and countless more members of the public who had been following her saga," the rescue wrote.

While brown pelicans in warm climates can be year-round residents, those that spend summers along the Atlantic coast migrate south for the winter. The wildlife center believes the 2-year-old female was trying to make her way south when a storm or solar flare caused her to lose her way.

A "wayward" brown pelican blown off its migration path was rescued in Erie. (Photo: Tamarack Wildlife Center/Facebook)

"Solar flares disrupt the Earth's magnetic field and can lead to migrating birds becoming disoriented since many navigate by sensing the magnetic field. October was an active month for solar flares. A Brown Pelican matching her description was sighted near Cleveland on October 30. We suspect this is the same bird that we have been treating," Tamarack said.

Since she was an uncommon sight in Erie, the wildlife center said she gathered a following. And while rescuers were concerned about the "wayward" bird, they said they couldn't legally capture her just because she was outside of her normal range.

But when a call came in on Dec. 6 about the bird being lethargic and possibly trapped in ice, rescuers mobilized, using a kayak and a net to capture her.

The wildlife center said an examination showed she was critically emaciated, dehydrated, hypothermic and had frostbite on her feet. While she initially perked up, Tamarack said the damage done to her internal organs as a result of emaciation was too severe, and she died.

"We hold deep gratitude to all who have sent good thoughts for this pelican, and the many professionals across the country who have shared their expertise to ensure she received the best possible care. It was a privilege to treat this charismatic bird," Tamarack said in a Facebook post. "All hail the traveler."