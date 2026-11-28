The brother of the man police say shot and killed his father in Canton Township, Washington County, after a Thanksgiving dinner argument is defending his brother, sharing that their father had both physically and verbally abused their family.

Garrett Rodgers wishes he could go back in time, far enough that he could have prevented it all.

"It's just been a very stressful and emotional 48 hours," Garrett Rodgers said. "I just want to cry all the time at this point."

Police say following a heated argument at Thanksgiving dinner, Cory Rodgers went to his home, got a gun, and returned to shoot his father Gary in the head.

"I know what my brother did was horrible, but at the end of the day, he is not a bad person," Garrett Rodgers said. "My brother's not this horrible person. This is an accident."

The shooting took place after Gary left dinner at Cory's early. Garrett said Cory was initially upset that he was not being allowed to smoke. Cory and a friend then took his mother home along with a plate for Gary.

"A screaming battle started unfolding," Garrett Rodgers said. "My dad was threatening my brother, threatening his buddy that was with him, and just turned into chaos up the house."

The criminal complaint says Gary was upset with his son's friend and made insulting comments relating to sexual orientation.

"He just kind of snapped, I guess," Garrett Rodgers said.

He explained their father had been physically and verbally abusive, and had pushed them to the brink multiple times.

"A couple years ago, he went after my mother and tried to kill her with a baseball bat," Garrett Rodgers said. "He went after me and my brother when we were younger with knives, weapons. He'd beat us, throw us around the house."

Because of that, for Garrett, his emotions toward his father's death are nuanced.

"I'm being 100% honest, it sucks. But I never had a good relationship with him, and it does not bother me at all."

He said the good times were outweighed by the bad.

While he is not advocating for charges to go away entirely, he would like to see the current charges against his brother reduced.

For the moment, he is focused on supporting his brother and his mother, who, for years, has faced serious health issues.

"My mother's been on disability for, I'd say, probably 20 years at this point, so she even struggles just to get by on a month-to-month basis as is, and we're trying to do whatever we can to take the burden off of her and make this a little easier on her," Rodgers said.