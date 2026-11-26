A man was shot in the head by his son following an argument during Thanksgiving dinner Thursday in Canton Township, Washington County, according to police.

The shooting happened at a home in the 300 block of Beacon Avenue.

According to the Greene Washington Regional Police Department, the father and son got into an argument during Thanksgiving dinner. The son allegedly threatened to get a gun, return and shoot his father.

The son later returned with a gun and shot his father in the head, police said.

The father was subsequently transported to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, according to Washington County 911.

The son was taken into custody. Authorities said there was no additional threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.