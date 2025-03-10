Brookline Meals On Wheels steps in to fill the void amid closure of Castle Shannon program

Millions of seniors across the country rely on Meals On Wheels for nutritious food and daily check-ins and conversations, but in Castle Shannon, the local program has shut down.

Now, a neighboring program is stepping up to fill the void.

Meals on Wheels can be a vital lifeline for a vulnerable population, and now the Brookline Meals On Wheels that takes place at St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church is looking to step up to provide those services.

They've now doubled their workload, handling six routes, but they said their mission goes beyond delivering food.

"Many times we're the only people that some people will see during a whole day, and it really is a bright spot in their day, so it's more than just food," said Susan Earley, the manager of Brookline Meals On Wheels.

For clients like 96-year-old Barbara Webb, she depends on Meals On Wheels three times per week.

"I look forward to them and it's always a treat to see what I'll have, it's always different, I like it a lot," she said.

For Webb, the personal connection makes all the difference.

"[They] always come in and put my stuff in the refrigerator and [they're] very nice," she said.

Webb is fortunate to have her family's support, but for many, Meals On Wheels clients, that is not the case.

"I think it would be very difficult for the families that depend on it, it's extraordinarily inexpensive," said Wendy Kumer, Barbara's daughter.

Now, with the addition of Castle Shannon, Brookline now serves more than 40 clients. They said they're committed to welcoming those in need, but to keep up with community support would be helpful.

"I'm always looking for drivers and people to volunteer," said Earley. "It can be kitchen workers, I have a little bit of office work, which would be a new position I've been trying to get started, somebody to help me with the paperwork."

If you're looking to get involved or donate, you can do so by checking out this link.