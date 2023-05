Bronze veteran grave markers stolen from graves in Somerset County

Bronze veteran grave markers stolen from graves in Somerset County

Bronze veteran grave markers stolen from graves in Somerset County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thirty bronze veteran grave markers were stolen from graves in Somerset County.

The thefts happened at Brotherton Pike Cemetery. State police say it happened between November 2022 and May 2023.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the state police.