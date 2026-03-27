Mother accused of driving drunk and high in deadly Pittsburgh-area crash waives preliminary hearing

A woman who police said was under the influence and driving twice the speed limit when she crashed into another car in McKeesport last month, killing another woman, was due in court Friday.

Brittney McPherson, 33, has been behind bars since the crash happened on Feb. 14. The crash killed 68-year-old Donna DeFrances and severely injured Rob Longo.

During a bail hearing last week, a judge granted bail to McPherson despite the assistant district attorney and the family of the victims opposing it. McPherson on Friday waived her preliminary hearing, but her attorney said she will be released on bond early next week.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, the judge granted bail with conditions, including electronic home monitoring and no contact with the victims or their family. McPherson is also prohibited from driving, drinking and using drugs.

On Friday, a judge withdrew three of the 21 charges filed against McPherson. Her attorney told KDKA the charges withdrawn were related to McPherson's children, who police said were in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash, as well as another adult.

Toxicology reports revealed McPherson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Police said she was traveling 56 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone when the crash happened.

The victim's family and friends showed up at court wearing t-shirts with DeFrances' picture on them wrapped in angel's wings.

"We want to see justice for Donna, Nana," Longo said. "The grandkids want to see justice for Nana."

Longo said it was the first time seeing McPherson in court on Friday.

"It [was] not very good to see her," Longo said. "I'm glad I could put a face to the monster. I'm just glad that it's going to trial and justice will be served."