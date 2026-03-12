Mother was drunk and high, with kids in the car during deadly crash in McKeesport, police say

Police said a woman with three kids in her minivan was drunk, high and driving twice the speed limit when she crashed into another car in McKeesport last month, killing the passenger.

Brittney McPherson, 33, is facing a slew of charges in connection with the crash at the intersection of 28th and Rockwood streets the night of Feb. 14, the Allegheny County Police Department announced in a social media post on Thursday.

Police said first responders were called to the crash around 8:50 p.m., and when they got there, they found a Dodge Caravan with two adults and three children inside and a Honda Accord with two adults inside.

An adult and a child in the minivan and both adults in the sedan were taken to the hospital. Police said the Accord's passenger, later identified as 69-year-old Donna DeFrances, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives said they learned that McPherson, the Dodge Caravan's driver, was going 56 mph in a 25 mph zone at the time of the crash. Toxicology reports showed McPherson had a blood-alcohol content of .086% and THC in her system, investigators said.

McPherson is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle.