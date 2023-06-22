Watch CBS News
Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe sponsors new splash pad at Chippewa Township Municipal Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A brand new spot for kids to cool off this summer is coming to Beaver County!

The Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe is sponsoring a new splash pad for the Chippewa Township Municipal Park.

Construction is set to begin next week.

The township's Parks and Recreation department says some of the features include an aqua dome, a cascading loop, and even some geysers.

If all goes well, the splash pad could open sometime in August. 

