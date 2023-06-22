Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe sponsors new splash pad at Chippewa Township Municipal Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A brand new spot for kids to cool off this summer is coming to Beaver County!

The Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe is sponsoring a new splash pad for the Chippewa Township Municipal Park.

Construction is set to begin next week.

Chippewa Township Parks & Recreation

The township's Parks and Recreation department says some of the features include an aqua dome, a cascading loop, and even some geysers.

If all goes well, the splash pad could open sometime in August.