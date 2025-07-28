Brighton Heights residents frustrated after multiple water main breaks

It's common to see a water main break in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood, and residents told KDKA they're sick and tired of going without water.

People like Milo Boscardin, who lives on California Avenue, have been talking about water for a long time.

"It's just like electricity, you know, you don't think about it until you don't have it, and then you realize how much you depend on it," Boscardin said. "You want to wash the dishes, you need water. You've got pets, you've got to give them water."

The problem is that they're usually without it due to a water main break in the 16-to-20-inch pipe at Woods Run and Brighton roads, which distributes water to much of the neighborhood.

Boscardin said he has lost water for hours to days dozens of times through the years, and at least three times so far this year.

"It's ridiculous," Boscardin said.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Water told KDKA to help in the future when there's a break or routine work, it is looking at ways to permanently open some valves to make sure there are additional routes for water to flow through the neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Councilman Bobby Wilson of District 1, which represents Brighton Heights, said work should start as soon as the end of this week.

"People deserve good, fresh, clean water, and that wasn't happening," Wilson said.

He said action should have been taken earlier.

"We won't fully see if this is going to be a solution until it's fully enacted," Wilson said.

Boscardin and his neighbors hope it will make a difference.

"This is summertime, in the winter, it's always worse. So, they really need to fix it and fix it right, get it done, bite the bullet, get it done," Boscardin said.

Pittsburgh Water also said it is looking to improve communication with the greater neighborhood when there's a break.