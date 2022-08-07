Bridge inspections scheduled to begin this week in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Inspection work for several Allegheny County bridges on Monday.
Included in the inspection schedule are the Overhead Union Railroad Bridge, Tri-Boro Expressway, and McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge.
The inspections will continue through the month from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns.
