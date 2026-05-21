Lawsuit accuses Brentwood police of excessive force during traffic stop

A man has filed a lawsuit against the Brentwood Borough Police Department, accusing them of excessive force.

The lawsuit stems from a 2024 traffic stop over an obstructed license plate. Body camera video shows that Devin Irwin was brought to the ground and tased. Now, 19 months later, he's suing Brentwood police.

"Very minor traffic violation," said attorney Anthony Giannetti. "From our perspective, there's absolutely no need for this use of force."

Giannetti said police "escalated the situation very quickly."

"How are you saying this impacted your client?" asked KDKA's Mamie Bah. "Did he suffer any injuries?"

"He was tased, and that's again, that's a very painful injury," Giannetti said. "He had to go to Mercy Hospital and he's having some post-traumatic issues from the incident."

The traffic stop happened on the night of Oct. 3 because a vehicle's license plate was partially covered with a sticker. Irwin was in the car with the driver and a dog.

He's heard telling the officer, "I'm recording." The officer responds, "I'm recording too."

A few weeks following the traffic stop, Irwin was charged with obstructing justice, resisting arrest and more. That case is set to go to trial in September.

The borough of Brentwood says it can't comment on an active legal matter.