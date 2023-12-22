Pittsburgh-area man charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly threatening delivery driver with gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Brentwood is charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly pulling a gun on an Amazon delivery driver.

Brian Dengler was charged with simple assault, ethnic intimidation and terroristic threats in connection with the incident that happened on Dec. 21 on Brownsville Road in Brentwood.

According to the criminal complaint, Brentwood police were called at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 to the 3000 block of Brownsville Road for a report of an Amazon driver being threatened with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver told law enforcement that another driver began honking at her after she finished a delivery. Then, according to the complaint, the man came up to the van and used a racial slur toward the Amazon driver twice while also threatening to kill her.

The complaint states that a witness recorded it all on their cell phone. The video allegedly shows the man pulling a handgun from his jacket pocket and pointing it at the driver, who attempted to push it out of the way. The video allegedly shows the man putting the gun back in his jacket before returning to his vehicle and leaving the scene.

The criminal complaint says police tracked the vehicle to Dengler, who was later arrested at his home on Brownsville Road. A handgun was found in his vehicle that was similar to the one seen in the video, court documents said.

When being interviewed by police, Dengler said he pulled a gun on the driver because the vehicle was blocking his driveway.

"When asked why he confronted the driver he said he just wanted to go home. Dengler stated that the driver did not threaten to harm him or hurt him," the criminal complaint said.