Brentwood Council president steps away 2 weeks after heated altercation

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Brentwood has started its search for a new borough council member.

Brentwood Council President Dennis Troy is stepping away nearly two weeks after he was recorded in a heated argument outside a bar. He announced that he decided not to accept another term, which he said would have been four years.

The heated altercation outside a Brentwood bar was caught on camera. Troy, who was Brentwood Borough Council president at the time, confirmed to KDKA-TV that he is in the video. Several other people were in the video as well.

Witnesses said Troy was spewing profanity and using a slur outside Theme Lounge early in the morning on Dec. 21, 2023.

Some Brentwood Borough council members were sworn in on Tuesday night, but Troy was not there. Troy sent a letter explaining why he wouldn't take the oath of office. Brentwood Council Member Mike Foyle was voted in as the new council president.

"Mr. Troy was in various capacities in the borough for over 30 years. He served the borough well," Foyle said, in part.

Troy was Brentwood's mayor from 2014 to 2021 and on the council for the past two years.

Troy told KDKA-TV that the recent dispute he was in stems from an incident that involved his son in the summer. The video shows intense moments with pushing and shoving. Troy claims he wasn't trying to fight. He said that he was punched and went to the hospital.

He also said that's not the only reason he's not accepting the council position, adding that it's no longer enjoyable to him. His letter to the council said, in part, "This service has been tremendously rewarding for me and I believe has helped the youth and taxpayers of the community. Over the past year the passion I once had for this service has waned to the point that it no longer is enjoyable to me."

Stephanie Fox, director of operations at the Center for Victims, said a few people who were there came to the center for help.

"There were victims that were essentially stalked and waited for, one for being gay and in a different community, a protected community. The victims relatively young and they were attacked verbally with hate crimes, attempted to be harmed," said Fox.

Fox said they are engaging with law enforcement to investigate the allegations against Troy. She also said one person filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office as a hate crime.

"We'll be holding community outreach and intervention. This shouldn't have happened. Our hearts go out to the community, the victims, their family. Tremendously traumatic situation. What's more saddening and disturbing is that is from a public official and public servant, and their duty is to protect public health," Fox said.

Troy is also considering legal action. KDKA-TV reached out to Allegheny County police and the department said it is not handling the investigation.

As for Troy's open council seat, the application deadline is Jan. 12, and the next council meeting is Jan. 22.