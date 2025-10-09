Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into multiple homes in Pine, Richland townships

Some residents in Pine and Richland townships woke up to a surprise after a man attempted to break into several homes overnight. Police said he stole several items and damaged property at the homes and a local restaurant.

Wearing a zip-up hoodie and hat, police say 37-year-old Michael Bohl is attempting to break into a home along Bakerstown Road overnight.

"Fifty-two years in that house, never had a problem for anything. Grew up in this township, never had a problem with anything, so things are changing," said Dale Riley, a veteran who lives on Bakerstown Road.

Northern Regional police say at some point, Bohl successfully got inside one of those houses, where he apparently made himself at home and even made himself a snack before allegedly damaging and stealing from multiple others.

"My flags were down. The U.S. flag was gone. The Marine flag was left laying on the ground," Riley said.

Riley went to the police station on Thursday afternoon to report what he had stolen from his property.

"Why take the U.S. flags, you know? Does he have something against the U.S.? Is he collecting them and saving them and putting them up his own flagpole?" Riley said.

Police say Bohl then made his way to Magnolia and Pine Restaurant, where he allegedly damaged its outside patio. A worker there posted video online of a flag draped on top of the patio chairs.

"The neighbor, also a fellow ex-Marine, he had his big U.S. flag stolen and I understand a couple doors down some other people had some problems," Riley said.

The police chief says officers later found Bohl sleeping in a garage. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.