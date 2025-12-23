Pittsburgh high school student hires taco truck to cater lunch for his classmates

A young man wanted to show his classmates and teachers at Brashear High School how grateful he is to be part of their community.

So he said it with tacos.

Brashear student Christian Romero's family is friends with the owners of Taqueria El Buen Pastor, and he hired their food truck to cater lunch for the whole student body.

"He says, 'everybody likes tacos, there's nobody that can say no to tacos,'" said Teresa Mendez Juarez, Romero's stepmom and interpreter.

Romero and his family moved to Pittsburgh two years ago from Toluca, Mexico, which is 2,330 miles from his new high school.

"He says he wants to represent where we're coming from, so we're from Mexico, so we brought a taco truck and Mexican food," said Mendez Juarez.

But lunch was about more than spreading the love of tacos. It was about a young man whose values come from family.

"All these things he comes up with is because he has a good father behind him," said Mendez Juarez.

It was about a school community that embraces each other, no matter where they're from.

"So me coming from a different spot, coming to Pittsburgh, I really appreciate that they're coming out to do this and help and support us because they didn't have to, but I appreciate that they did," said Brashear student Khalid Cato.

And it was about gratitude.

"He says it's more than anything, that he's being grateful to the institution and to his teachers and his peers to allow him to be here," Mendez Juarez said.

And in return, they are grateful he is here.

"He is kind, he is humble, he's generous, and this is just one example of the type of things he does," said Kiley Krizan, Brashear's administrator in charge.

And they're grateful for the tacos.

Romero said he plans on doing this again, but next time, it will be for first responders and police. He says he owes them a lot when it comes to keeping his community and his family safe.