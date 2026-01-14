Brandin Cummings scores 23 points for Pitt in win over Georgia Tech

Brandin Cummings scored 23 points and Barry Dunning Jr. added 17 for Pitt in an 89-66 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Nojus Indrusaitis put up 16 points off the bench for the Panthers (8-9, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), tying a career and season high on 5-of-9 shooting (4 of 6 from 3-point range). Cameron Corhen added 15 points and Roman Siulepa scored 11 and added eight rebounds in the Panthers' first conference win of the season.

Pitt shot 53% from the field (34 of 64) compared to Georgia Tech's 40% (24 of 60). The Panthers sank 11 shots from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech scored the first points of the game, and Pitt responded with a 12-0 run and never trailed again. The Yellow Jackets got within eight in the first half, but the Panthers kept their momentum rolling, going up 45-26 at the break.

Kam Craft led Georgia Tech (10-8, 1-4) with 14 points. Baye Ndongo added 12, and Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 11.

Pitt has won its last three trips to Atlanta, dating to the 2022-23 season.

Pitt: Hosts No. 20 Louisville on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Visits NC State on Saturday.