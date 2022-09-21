Brady's Run Ice Arena on lockdown while police search area for suspected car thief

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - An ice rink in Beaver County is on lockdown while police search the area for a fugitive.

State and local police are on Beacom Drive in Brighton Township near the Brady's Run Ice Arena searching for a suspected car thief, dispatchers confirmed.

"All doors will be locked and we ask that any visitors stay away until we receive an all clear from law enforcement!" Brady's Run Ice Arena said on Facebook.

Dispatchers said the car was reported stolen in Chippewa Township.

A description of the suspect wasn't provided.

