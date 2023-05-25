Braddock man arrested in one of state's largest fentanyl seizures gets 14 to 24 years in prison

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Braddock man arrested in one of the largest fentanyl seizures in the state was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Domonique Taylor pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, gun possession and money laundering charges. A judge sentenced the 39-year-old on Thursday.

The attorney general's office said search warrants at Taylor's property turned up drugs, guns and over $545,000 in cash. They seized 14 kilograms of fentanyl, which officials said is about 700,000 individual doses, as well as 288 grams of cocaine.

The street value of the fentanyl alone was $1.4 million, the attorney general's office said.

"This was one of the largest seizures of fentanyl we have had in Pennsylvania, and we hope this significant sentence sends a message to anyone peddling these poisons in our neighborhoods," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release.

"This investigation is also a reminder that drug traffickers use guns to protect their trade, and every one of those weapons is a direct threat to public safety. Thanks to strong collaboration with local law enforcement, Domonique Taylor's days of dealing deadly substances are over."