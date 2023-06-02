Brackenridge, Tarentum moving forward with plans to combine police forces

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- Brackenridge and Tarentum are moving forward with plans to combine police forces.

According to the Trib, they're working out the legal and financial details. Tarentum's borough manager said they expect to hear from attorneys and actuaries within the next week to determine whether an initial plan can be given the OK.

Tanretum will absorb the Brackenridge department, and they expect to be working together by the end of the year.

Tarentum has 10 officers right now and Brackenridge has had only three since Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed at the beginning of the year.

The two towns sit side-by-side and have a combined population of roughly 7,000 residents and the current police departments already provide aid to one another on certain calls.