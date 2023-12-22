Watch CBS News
Boyce Park ski slopes opening for the season

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The ski slopes at Allegheny County's Boyce Park will be opening for the season today!

The slopes will open this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and will be open through 9 p.m. tonight. 

The hours for the Boyce Park ski slopes this season will be as follows:

  • Monday through Friday - 3:30 p.m to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday - 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday - 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The lodge which contains all of the concessions, indoor restrooms, and equipment rental will open 15 minutes before each session begins and will shut down one hour prior to closing time.

To start the season, the snow tubing area is not open and the county says it will open as weather permits and as snowmaking continues.

Daily conditions for the ski slopes can be found online by clicking here

Lift tickets and snow tubing tickets can be purchased online in addition to private lessons.  

For weekdays, lift tickets cost $15 for county residents and $19 for non-residents.

On the weekends and on holidays, lift tickets are $20 for county residents and $25 for non-residents.

Children under the age of 5 years old are free. 

Unlimited-use season passes and family passes are also available online

The skiing season will run through the middle of the March, weather permitting. 

First published on December 22, 2023 / 6:15 AM EST

