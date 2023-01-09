Watch CBS News
Boy gets to watch Steelers game wearing signed jersey after burglar steals Christmas presents

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Something Good: The police officers who saved Christmas
Something Good: The police officers who saved Christmas 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A boy got to watch the Steelers game while wearing a signed Najee Harris jersey after police said a burglar stole his Christmas gifts.

On Facebook, Pittsburgh police said officers were called to a home in Brookline for a reported burglary on Christmas Day. 

The homeowner told police her garage door doesn't lock properly, and someone had gotten in and stolen the gifts for her son with special needs, which were all sports and Steelers-themed, including trading cards, Pitt gear and a Najee Harris t-shirt. 

"The officers couldn't stand the thought of the boy being disappointed on Christmas and later headed to the store for presents. Officer Haroulakis even gave him a framed, autographed photo he owned of former Steeler, Willie Parker," police said on Facebook.

When the Steelers heard, they invited the family and officers to watch Sunday's game. They also wrapped up a signed Najee Harris jersey for Jackson to wear to the game. 

Here's a story to help cure the post-holiday blues. On Christmas Day, Officer Haroulakis and Officer Sadecky from Zone...

Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Sunday, January 8, 2023

First published on January 9, 2023 / 1:30 PM

