Pittsburgh Public Safety: 6-year-old boy shot in the head in Hazelwood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 6-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says police and EMS responded Sunday to the 400 block of Johnston Avenue for reports of a boy shot in the head.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
