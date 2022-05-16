Pittsburgh Public Safety: 6-year-old boy shot in the head in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 6-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says police and EMS responded Sunday to the 400 block of Johnston Avenue for reports of a boy shot in the head.

Police and EMS responded to the 400 block of Johnston Avenue for reports of a 6-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition by medics.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

