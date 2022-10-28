Boy Scout Troop 248 brings haunted house back to Oakdale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local Boy Scout troop is getting in on the Halloween spirit!
Troop 248 in Oakdale is continuing its tradition of creating a haunted house for the community.
The theme this year is a haunted cabin, and they go all out!
You can check out the haunted house on Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in Oakdale.
