Boy Scout Troop 248 brings haunted house back to Oakdale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local Boy Scout troop is getting in on the Halloween spirit!

Troop 248 in Oakdale is continuing its tradition of creating a haunted house for the community.

The theme this year is a haunted cabin, and they go all out!

You can check out the haunted house on Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Clinton Avenue in Oakdale.