Bloomfield Boston Market hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Boston Market in Pittsburgh was hit with a consumer alert for improper employee personal hygiene, the Allegheny County Health Department said.

A consumer alert was issued for the Boston Market on Baum Boulevard after an inspection on Thursday.

According to the inspection report, there was no soap at hand washing sinks and only the men's restroom had soap. The report said a general manager told the inspector an employee had gone to buy soap earlier.

A few fruit flies were found around three sink bowls in the kitchen and pest control is scheduled to treat the facility on Tuesday, the Health Department said.

When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.