Body found in Monongahela River near Mon Wharf
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found in the Monongahela River near the Mon Wharf on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. Medics pulled the body from the water and determined the woman was dead.
A cause of death and identity will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. Police are investigating.
