Body found in Monongahela River near Mon Wharf

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was found in the Monongahela River near the Mon Wharf on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said crews responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. Medics pulled the body from the water and determined the woman was dead. 

A cause of death and identity will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. Police are investigating. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 9:47 PM

