Body found inside burned vehicle at Butler County concrete supplier

By Barry Pintar

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A car fire in Evans City, Butler County, has left one person dead.

Pennsylvania State Police, the state fire marshal, the Evans City Fire Department, and the Butler County Coroner's Office were called to DuBrook Inc., a local concrete supplier along South Washington Street, just before 6 p.m. Friday for reports of a body found inside a burning car.

It's unknown if the victim inside the vehicle had any direct affiliation with the concrete company, but police believe no foul play is suspected in the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and the victim's death is open and ongoing.

