Body found behind Washington County business

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Washington County District Attorney's Office has opened an investigation after a body was found behind a business in Union Township on Saturday.

Washington County 911 confirms with KDKA-TV that crews were initially called to the business on Steward Drive for reports of some sort of dispute. Once police arrived, the county coroner's office was also called to the scene.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 10:03 PM EST

