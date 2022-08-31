Watch CBS News
Bob Pompeani receives proclamation from Allegheny County Council

KDKA Sports Director Bob Pompeani honored with proclamation from Allegheny County Council
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The honors just keep pouring in for Bob Pompeani.

Pompeani received a proclamation at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday evening for his 40 years of service to the sports lovers of Pittsburgh.

From Stanley Cups to Super Bowl wins, he's been there for the last four decades, bringing viewers the latest sports news and the biggest games -- all in the city he loves.

"It is about recognizing a man for his accomplishments and everything he has done, not only in his work, but in the community," said Councilman Bob Macey.

"The most important thing for me is to meet people, to try and help people because I know I've relied on a lot of people during my struggles with health issues and anything else -- and if you can do that you've made a big difference," Pompeani said. 

