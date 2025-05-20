Officials remind Pittsburghers of boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

National Safe Boating Week is this week, and just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, it's the perfect time to remind people about the importance of boating safety.

For Michael Hills, boating season is in full swing. As a longtime Pittsburgh boater since 1992, he knows how best to prepare.

"I started boating when boating in Pittsburgh wasn't cool," said Hills.

The boat he's on has a map showing the depth in the river, a fire extinguisher, a radio for help in emergencies, and, of course, life vests.

"It's about safety. I mean, Pittsburgh has one of the highest boat registrars per capita in the country," he said.

"So we have a lot of boaters in a very concentrated area, and there's a lot of concerts and a lot of events and a lot of boats," he added.

With his experience, he's now the vice president of the Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council.

Hills knows boating can be fun, but it can turn into a deadly disaster if you're not taking precautions. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, three out of every four recreational boating fatalities were due to drowning. Out of those drownings, about 87% of them were not wearing a life vest.

"It's preventable," said Hills. "Some basic knowledge and hands-on experience and a sober skipper and life jackets."

That's why Hills, the Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council, Pittsburgh's Army Corps of Engineers and others are teaming up for the Safe Boating Campaign to spread the message about wearing your life jacket every time you're on a boat.

"Boat responsibly," said Victor Rogers with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's 8th Eastern Region. "Wear your life jacket and reach out to us for education classes or a vessel safety check."

The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sports Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The campaign offers a variety of free and paid resources to support local boating safety education efforts. Learn more at safeboatingcampaign.com. It comes ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and it's the perfect timing with National Safe Boating Week, which is this week through Friday, May 23.