Business is booming for West Newton's Bloom Brew after winning Pittsburgh pizza contest

Business is surging for West Newton brewery and taproom after winning pizza cont

Business is surging for West Newton brewery and taproom after winning pizza cont

Business is surging for West Newton brewery and taproom after winning pizza cont

A small brewery and eatery in West Newton has won one of Pittsburgh's longest-running pizza contests and now they're seeing a boom in business that they never expected would happen.

It's the story of Bloom going boom.

A simple pepperoni pizza from Bloom Brew in small-town West Newton won the Star Pittsburgh 100.7 ' 2025 Best Pizza in Pittsburgh' contest and now, less than two weeks later, people are lining up to try a slice of their award-winning pie.

Business has skyrocketed for West Newton's Bloom Brew after recently winning Star Pittsburgh 100.7's Pittsburgh pizza contest. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Last month, Bloom Brew Tap Room and Kitchen was relatively unknown.

The first day making pizza after the announcement, Jeffrey Bloom, the owner of the brewery, says that even before they opened, they had a line of around 40 people at the door.

In the first two hours, they served close to 150 people -- which is a big deal, considering that Bloom Brew isn't your typical, full-service pizzeria.

In fact, prior to the contest, they only served pizza one day per week.

Now the spot along Water Street is adjusting to keep up with the demand that Jeff has always dreamed of.

"I'm very passionate about what I do," Bloom said. "I put my heart and soul into this business and for us to be able to actually say we've made it to the point of where we are, is monumental for me.

Mallory Crawford poses for a photo while preparing a pizza at Bloom Brew in West Newton. The small brewery and tap room has seen a boom in business after winning a local pizza contest. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith