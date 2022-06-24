On A Positive Note: Blood drive hopes to inspire others to donate and save lives

Blood drive hopes to inspire others to donate and save lives

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — A blood drive in honor of an 11-year-old boy battling cancer could potentially help hundreds of patients in need of blood transfusions.

Transfusions are part of the treatment plan for Cam Jasso of Belle Vernon. He has eye cancer for the second time.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive in the gym at Marion Elementary School. Jasso said it's not about him, but it's about inspiring others to donate and help save lives.

"It's pretty awesome that they're coming out to donate their blood for other people like me," Jasso said.

His dad was the first in line to roll up his sleeve.

"He was able to bring a community together and not only help kids his age but other people in the area and surrounding areas that need these transfusions," Albert Jasso said.