Black & Gold Salsa recipe | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get football season started off right! Chef Janet Loughran has a Pittsburgh Steelers-themed salsa that will have your mouth watering!
Black & Gold Salsa
Ingredients
- 4 ears corn, grilled
- 15 oz can black beans, drained/rinsed
- 2 Tbsp fresh cilantro (or parsley)
- 1 lime, zested/juiced
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Cut the kernels off the cob. Mix corn with black beans in a bowl.
In a blender, combine the remaining ingredients. Blend for 30 seconds. Add to the corn and black beans and mix. Check for proper seasonings. Serve with tortilla chips.
Romesco Sauce
Ingredients
- 16 oz jar of roasted red peppers, drained
- 1/2 cup raw or roasted almonds (unsalted)
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika (or 1/2 tsp
- paprika + 1/2 tsp cumin)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 Parmesan
Blend for at least 60 seconds. For a Steelers theme, serve with blue and yellow corn tortilla chips.