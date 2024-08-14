Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Black & Gold Salsa recipe | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get football season started off right! Chef Janet Loughran has a Pittsburgh Steelers-themed salsa that will have your mouth watering!

Black & Gold Salsa

black-gold-salsa-chef-janet.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 4 ears corn, grilled
  • 15 oz can black beans, drained/rinsed
  • 2 Tbsp fresh cilantro (or parsley)
  • 1 lime, zested/juiced
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

Cut the kernels off the cob. Mix corn with black beans in a bowl. 

In a blender, combine the remaining ingredients. Blend for 30 seconds. Add to the corn and black beans and mix. Check for proper seasonings. Serve with tortilla chips. 

Romesco Sauce

Ingredients

  • 16 oz jar of roasted red peppers, drained
  • 1/2 cup raw or roasted almonds (unsalted)
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika (or 1/2 tsp
  • paprika + 1/2 tsp cumin)
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 Parmesan    

Blend for at least 60 seconds. For a Steelers theme, serve with blue and yellow corn tortilla chips. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.