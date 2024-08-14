Black & Gold Salsa recipe | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get football season started off right! Chef Janet Loughran has a Pittsburgh Steelers-themed salsa that will have your mouth watering!

Black & Gold Salsa

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 ears corn, grilled

15 oz can black beans, drained/rinsed

2 Tbsp fresh cilantro (or parsley)

1 lime, zested/juiced

1 garlic clove

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Cut the kernels off the cob. Mix corn with black beans in a bowl.

In a blender, combine the remaining ingredients. Blend for 30 seconds. Add to the corn and black beans and mix. Check for proper seasonings. Serve with tortilla chips.

Romesco Sauce

Ingredients

16 oz jar of roasted red peppers, drained

1/2 cup raw or roasted almonds (unsalted)

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (or 1/2 tsp

paprika + 1/2 tsp cumin)

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 Parmesan

Blend for at least 60 seconds. For a Steelers theme, serve with blue and yellow corn tortilla chips.