Baby bison born at South Park Game Preserve

A new bison has been born at the South Park Game Preserve.

The Friends of the South Park Buffalo Preserve, a Facebook page that provides frequent updates on the bison that call the park home, introduced followers to Kai on Tuesday.

"After a long wait this Spring, we had an eye on last year's moms Lily and Rosie to deliver a Buffalo baby or two this year! And so today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - early this morning, our girl Lily came through and delivered our first baby this year!" the group wrote on Facebook.

(Photo: Friends of the South Park Buffalo Preserve/Facebook)

The Friends of the South Park Buffalo Preserve said the name Kai means "balance and harmony."

It's the preserve's first red dog of the season after one female had a stillbirth and another appeared to have a miscarriage. In April, an Allegheny County spokesperson told KDKA-TV that they've elevated concerns about stillbirths and miscarriages in the bison herd to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Allegheny County says bison have lived in South Park since 1927. Parkgoers can visit the herd from 7 a.m. to dusk. On Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m., the bison caretaker hosts a public feeding.

The county says more than 60 million bison once roamed North America, but by 1889, only a few hundred wild bison remained. Since the early 20th century, there have been nationwide efforts to restore their population.