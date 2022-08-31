Bishop Sycamore football controversy to be highlighted in HBO documentary 'BS High'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of last year's most talked about sports stories is going to be featured in an HBO documentary.

It was last fall when the name Bishop Sycamore made headlines after the Ohio-based prep team was defeated by IMG Academy on national television.

The game, which was broadcasted on ESPN, featured a 58-0 beatdown, raising numerous questions about the legitimacy of the school and program known as Bishop Sycamore.

In the wake of the game, it was learned that the school, which didn't have a physical location for students to attend classes, failed to meet educational standards and did not even have any teachers employed as staff members.

Now, the Bishop Sycamore saga and scandal is going to be highlighted by a documentary titled 'BS High.'

Just two days prior to the nationally broadcasted game vs. IMG, Bishop Sycamore faced Sto-Rox in the 'Western Pa. vs. Everyone Showcase,' which was hosted at the Woodland Hills' Wolvarena.

Sto-Rox beat Bishop Sycamore 19-7, but at the time, the questions surrounding the school's legitimacy hadn't been brought into question.

As more attention was focused on the Bishop Sycamore program, all of the team's opponents canceled the games that had been scheduled.

Coach Roy Johnson, featured in the above Twitter video, was fired days later.

In an interview with Complex, reports surfaced surrounding misconduct involved with the program and Johnson, including not having athletic trainers, players already having graduated from high school, and legal issues involving players with active arrest warrants.

It's unclear when the HBO documentary will be released.