Bishop Canevin baseball team rallies around coach who needs living kidney donor

The Bishop Canevin High School baseball team is in the final stretch of the regular season, but the team's most important goal has become an objective off the diamond: to help their coach find a living kidney donor.

Assistant coach Tim Jones has a rare genetic disorder that required a kidney transplant more than 20 years ago — around the same amount of time he's been coaching. But Jones is currently in stage 5 renal failure and in need of a living donor once again.

Bishop Canevin assistant coach Tim Jones (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The baseball team came up with the idea to wear green jerseys for kidney disease and transplant awareness in support of their coach. They wore those jerseys when they took the field on Thursday, the final day of Donate Life Month.

"The boys took it upon themselves to do something nice for us, and for me, and really get the word out there," said Jones, who has missed games this season but was able to attend on Thursday. "It feels amazing to get out of the house, I can tell you that."

"We were very fortunate that he was able to make it to a game about two weeks ago at Deer Lakes. And it really lifted their spirits, and they rallied around him," said Ryan Astor, president of the team's booster organization. "When we mentioned green uniforms, they didn't even hesitate. They jumped all over it, and they were very excited to support him."

Astor said the team is adamant to get the word out and help Jones find a living donor.

"It's a small team, and the team is very, very close to Tim," said Astor. "It's important to rally around him, create that awareness and create that support for him."

"Most people aren't fully aware of what that's about," said Jones. "You can donate and save a life. If we find a living donor, it's the best thing that'll work for me."

Jones said it's tough not being able to support the team throughout the season as he recovers from an infection and other complications, but coaching these players has been some of the most fun he's ever had.

"Seeing them in action and seeing their work come through with what we've put in for the entire year, fall, winter, early on in the season, it's one of the best things you can ask for," he said.