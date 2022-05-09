Billy Gardell comes home to Pittsburgh to work on secret TV project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Swissvale native Billy Gardell was back in town for Mother's Day weekend, working on a special secret project.

You know him from his hit shows on CBS - "Bob Hearts Abishola" and "Mike and Molly." Soon though, Gardell will be featured on season two the reality series - "Secret Celebrity Renovation."

Not many details are known right now about the project, but Gardell said it is always good to get back to Pittsburgh.

"I like coming home cause this is where my humor comes from, it's where my work ethic came from, my people are from here and I like to keep connected to my tribe," Gardell said. "It's a great honor to be able to come back here, and then to be able to come back here and we're doing a secret celebrity renovation for my best friend's mom. So to be able to come back and enjoy all of that, it's wonderful."

While in town, Gardell said he went to Kennywood and had some pizza and a bite of a hoagie. Pittsburgh is a place that grounds him, Gardell said.

"When I come home to Pittsburgh, it reminds me of who I am, and it reminds me of how long the journey has actually been. It's been amazing," he said.

In addition to his secret project, Gardell is also working on cheer for the Penguins as they continue play in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

