Bills Mafia co-founder explains what Steelers fans can expect from Buffalo fanbase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're only a few days from the Steelers' big playoff game with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, like the black and gold, have quite a loyal and storied fanbase.

KDKA-TV had a fun call earlier Wednesday with the founder of the now-famous Bills fandom. They're looking forward to the game and want to welcome Pittsburgh fans. KDKA-TV learned that the Steelers even helped start the Bills Mafia movement.

Sunday is expected to be cold and windy. So it'll be perfect for the diehards of the Steelers and Bills.

"It's going to be crazy, especially with the Bills favored to win," Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid said in anticipation of Sunday's game.

The now-famous Bills Mafia will certainly be out in force. What can Steelers fans expect? Before you get in the stadium, you may be disappointed to learn not all Bills fans are what you see on social media.

"So I would just prepare if I'm a Pittsburgh fan, I would prepare myself not to find people jumping through tables left and right and setting themselves on fire and whatever else you've seen, which is not the norm," Reid said over Zoom.

Reid expects most Bills fans will be chill with Steelers fans. The two teams don't really have any history of bad blood.

"We're not talking about a game against the Patriots or the Dolphins or something like that," Reid said.

It's well documented there are plenty of Pittsburgh transplants around the country along with Steelers fans traveling. It's something Bills Mafia wasn't quite preparing for, but they welcome it.

"I hadn't thought about that. Yeah, I guess so. Sure, why not?" Reid said.

Oh, and the name Bills Mafia, that has a Pittsburgh tie to it. Back in 2010, the Bills lost a tough one to the Steelers and after social media did its thing, Bills Mafia was born.

"It just took off. It was eventually adopted by players -- I think it was fans, players, the media and then eventually the team," Reid said about the creation of Bills Mafia.

If you're hoping Bills fans are selling tickets on after-market sites, don't get your hopes up. It's not expected many will want to part ways with their desired seats.