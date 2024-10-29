Former President Bill Clinton campaigns for Harris-Walz in Western Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Former President Bill Clinton visited Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday to drum up support for Vice President Kamala Harris, stopping in McKeesport and Greensburg.

People were lined up several hours before the event on the University of Pittsburgh's Greensburg campus. The venue had seating for about 150 people, though many more jammed in to see and hear the 78-year-old former president.

Clinton has gone on record as telling the Harris campaign that he wanted to concentrate his efforts on the smaller towns as opposed to the larger urban areas.

In the past, Clinton has said that one of the biggest problems the Democrats face is losing blue collars voters who are voting Republican. On Tuesday, Clinton flipped the script a bit, talking about all the Republicans who are supporting Harris.

"This is important, we've got a few days left and you need to say this to your neighbors who aren't here: this is not about party," Clinton said. "I had a Republican congressman from Illinois with me at my first stop and all these Republicans that are helping us and these generals that said what they said about President Trump, they know that it's hard to hold a democracy together."

Clinton has visited the Greensburg area before. In 1994, he stumped in front of the courthouse on Main Street. He was also at Salem High School in 2008 campaigning for then-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.

The last Democratic presidential candidate to win Westmoreland County was Bill Clinton in 1996.